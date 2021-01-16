Strategic Wealth Designers Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Designers trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

