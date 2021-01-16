StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $514,224.11 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $514,224.11 and $153.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,302,941,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,889,747,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.