SUN Market Capitalization Achieves $30.99 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $30.99 million and $89.86 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00017918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,773 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

