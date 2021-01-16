Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $167,416.28 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $167,416.28 and $2,743.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

