Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.59 million and $4,795.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

