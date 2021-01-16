Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €102.80 ($120.94) and last traded at €103.00 ($121.18). 267,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €104.50 ($122.94).

Separately, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

