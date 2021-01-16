SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 561,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $2,686,807. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.61. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.02%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

