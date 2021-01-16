Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

