Tael 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $62.56 and $18.11.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

