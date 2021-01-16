Tellor (TRB) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.79 or 0.00074881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $105.71 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.
About Tellor
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
