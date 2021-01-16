Tether Market Capitalization Tops $24.31 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $24.31 billion and approximately $114.73 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,131,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,290,132,871 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.