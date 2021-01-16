Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

