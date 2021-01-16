The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 6,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.