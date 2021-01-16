The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00261712 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

