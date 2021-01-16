The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $386.87 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $497.80 million and $386.87 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00513148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.00 or 0.04199870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016365 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

