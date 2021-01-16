The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.51. 3,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

