The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

JOE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 297,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The St. Joe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

