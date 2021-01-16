The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

