Thrive Token (THRT) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $346,253.65 and $6,397.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 101.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.