Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE TDW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tidewater by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

