Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $44.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $996,790.23 and approximately $44.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007297 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3,907.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007682 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

