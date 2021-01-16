TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0001 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $22,277.56 and $56.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

