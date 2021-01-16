TRON Trading Down 8.5% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001412 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

