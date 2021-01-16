TrueFi Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $35.95 million and $2.61 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.