TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 403.20 ($5.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TUI AG has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.