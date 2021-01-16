UMA (UMA) Price Tops $10.37 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. UMA has a market cap of $576.75 million and $29.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $10.37 or 0.00027613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00116376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00239697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,220.15 or 0.88460596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00058365 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,244,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,619,470 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

