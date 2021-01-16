Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $94.01 million and $2.27 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.