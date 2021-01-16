Universa (UTNP) Trading 93.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 93.8% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $18.90 million and $81,312.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

