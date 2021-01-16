US Capital Advisors Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

NYSE:DVN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after buying an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

