US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Trading Up 0.4%

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 4,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 119,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

