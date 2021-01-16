USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007167 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007395 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.
USDX Profile
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
Buying and Selling USDX
USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars.
