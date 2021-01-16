USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007167 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007395 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000163 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000548 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/