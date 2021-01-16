Vai Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $572,146.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Vai has a market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $572,146.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00249954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,361.31 or 0.94592389 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

