Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,730,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 113,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of VALE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. 33,742,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,767,781. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Vale has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

