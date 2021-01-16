VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.61. 4,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 10,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

