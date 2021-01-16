Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.384 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

