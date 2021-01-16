Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $48,538.12 and $38,948.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.39 or 0.03389789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00397946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.01355567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00569609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00429461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00302681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,245 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

