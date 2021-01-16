Ventoux CCM Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Shares Up 0.1%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.50. 81,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 128,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

