Venus 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.80 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Venus token can now be bought for $4.22 or 0.00011421 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $31.92 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,971.87 or 1.00061136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00038973 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,563,343 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

