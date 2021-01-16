Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $336,986.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $336,986.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

