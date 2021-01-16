Verge Price Tops $0.0120 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Verge has a market cap of $196.46 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00398419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,419,951,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

