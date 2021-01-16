Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 2,456.9% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

