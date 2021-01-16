Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $188,471.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $188,471.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00401128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,026 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

