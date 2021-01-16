Viacoin Trading Up 14.3% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $188,471.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00401128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,026 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.