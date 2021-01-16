Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 492,965 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 889,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

