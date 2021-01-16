Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Trading Down 5.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.52. Approximately 523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNNVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

