VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $42,133.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00295530 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00034998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 116,996,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

