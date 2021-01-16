Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IGD remained flat at $$5.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

