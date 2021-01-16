Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IGD remained flat at $$5.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.37.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
