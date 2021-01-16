W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $373.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,914,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $388.66 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

