Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006949 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,387,988 coins and its circulating supply is 195,008,374 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

