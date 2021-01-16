Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.86 million and $18,035.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006949 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,387,988 coins and its circulating supply is 195,008,374 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

